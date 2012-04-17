LONDON Britain's biggest civil service union announced on Tuesday that it would stage a national strike with other unions over the government's pension reform plans on May 10, followed by another at the end of June.

The decision by the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union follows an announcement by the Unite union earlier on Tuesday that its 100,000 healthworker members, including pharmacists and paramedics, will strike on the same day.

"This means the union will be involved in national industrial action across the civil service, health and education sectors," the PCS said in a statement.

The PCS, which has just under 300,000 members, represents government workers, ranging from Border Agency staff to court employees and tax officials.

The action will come a day after the Queen's Speech to parliament listing forthcoming legislation, which is expected to include a bill forcing through changes to public sector pensions.

Unions say that will mean civil and public servants paying much more every month and working up to eight years longer for a lower pension in retirement.

The government, trying to turn around a debt-laden economy on the brink of recession, says reform is needed as people are living longer and public service pensions are unaffordable.

The dispute has been going on for over a year and sparked a strike by more than 1.5 million public sector workers last November.

