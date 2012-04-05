A Shell fuel station is sold out of unleaded and diesel at a garage in central London in the early hours of April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Talks resumed on Thursday as planned to avert a strike by fuel tanker drivers over conditions and pay, a Unite union spokesman said, in a dispute that has led to criticism of the government and panic-buying of petrol by motorists.

The Unite union represents the 2,000 drivers who voted for a strike and supply fuel to 90 percent of British forecourts. The union needs to give seven days notice of any action.

The parties involved were in talks on Thursday morning, after a 15 hour discussion on Wednesday had lasted until late at night, the independent industrial mediation body ACAS said.

The issue has seen British Prime Minister David Cameron and his government accused of creating a crisis after advising motorists to top up their cars and fill jerry cans in preparation of a possible strike.

It was not clear whether the talks would continue over the Easter weekend and no further information on proceedings was available.

