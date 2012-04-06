A Shell fuel station is sold out of unleaded and diesel at a garage in central London in the early hours of April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON British fuel delivery contractors will resume talks on Tuesday with the union representing tanker drivers, who have threatened to strike over pay and conditions, a dispute that has led to criticism of the government and panic petrol buying by motorists.

The 2,000 drivers who voted for a strike supply fuel to 90 percent of British forecourts and are represented by the Unite union, which has to give seven days' notice of any action.

After 24 hours of discussions over two days between Unite and six fuel distribution contractors, talks adjourned late on Thursday, said Peter Harwood, Chief Conciliator at the independent industrial mediation body Acas, according to a statement released on Friday.

The two sides agreed to meet again, with Acas, on Tuesday, after the Easter weekend, he added.

The dispute has led to accusations that the government has created a crisis by advising motorists to prepare for a possible strike by filling up their cars and storing petrol in cans. Some filling stations ran out of supplies as a result of the rush.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova; Editing by Tim Pearce)