LONDON British Airways said on Tuesday nearly all flights will go ahead as scheduled despite strike action by cabin crew between Feb. 5-7 and only a small number of flights would be merged.

All flights to and from Gatwick and London City airports and long-haul flights from Heathrow will run as normal, the airline said.

A small number of short-haul flights from Heathrow - less than one percent of the total number planned - are to be combined, meaning some passengers will see a change to their departure time.

The Unite union had announced that mixed fleet cabin crew working for British Airways, owned by International Airlines Group, would strike over a pay dispute.

Details of flight schedules for a second round of industrial action planned for Feb. 9-11 would be confirmed on Thursday, the airline said.

