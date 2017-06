A British Airways passenger aircraft flies through low cloud as it prepares to land at Heathrow airport in west London, Britain, January 7, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.

The strikes come after the union said last week that the mixed fleet crew, who make up around 15 percent of the total BA cabin staff, would hold four more days of strikes starting on Feb. 17, as part of a long-running dispute over pay.

In previous strikes, British Airways has said that it would keep disruption to customers to a minimum, with all customers reaching their destinations.

