LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.

The mixed fleet crew, who make up around 15 percent of the total BA cabin staff, have been in a long-running dispute over pay and Unite said that the solid results announced earlier on Friday by BA's owner IAG meant they could meet the union's demands.

In previous mixed-fleet strikes, British Airways has said it would keep disruption to customers to a minimum, with all customers able to reach their destinations.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)