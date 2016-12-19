LONDON UK Post Office counter workers began a two-day strike over job security and pensions on Monday, one of the busiest weeks of their year in the run-up to Christmas.

The action by members of the Communication Workers Union will affect almost 300 Crown Post Offices, the larger branches usually found on high streets, but the rest of the Post Office's network of 11,600 branches is not involved.

"Any action will affect fewer than three hundred of our branches, and many of these will be open to maintain services for customers preparing for Christmas," said Kevin Gilliland, Post Office Group Network and Sales Director.

The Post Office offers services like distributing benefits or pensions and is distinct from Royal Mail, which delivers letters and parcels and which was fully privatised in 2015.

Royal Mail said in a statement the action would have little or no impact on deliveries or collections and that last posting dates remain unchanged.

The latest action comes after Southern Rail, British Airways cabin crew and airport workers in the Unite union also announced strikes over the Christmas period.

(Reporting by Camilla Hodgson; editing by Stephen Addison)