A British court ruled on Wednesday that an Occupy London protest camp should be removed from its site outside St. Paul's cathedral.

They have occupied the area around the cathedral since October. Here is a look back at that protest and some other major protests in the last year:

* NOVEMBER 2010 - About 55,000 students took part in a demonstration in central London on November 10 against government plans to raise university tuition fees.

- A small group attacked the building housing the headquarters of the ruling Conservative Party, smashing windows and spraying graffiti in the foyer. A student was jailed for throwing a fire extinguisher from the roof of the tower block.

* DECEMBER 2010 - Protesters attacked government buildings and damaged a car carrying heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles after parliament voted on December 9 to raise fees paid by university students.

* MARCH 2011 - Hundreds of thousands of protesters joined a rally on March 26 against the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition's austerity plans.

- Police arrested 201 people after groups of youths broke away from the union-organised march, clashing with riot police and attacking banks and luxury stores in the West End shopping and theatre district.

* AUGUST 2011 - More than 2,800 people were arrested after a protest over a fatal shooting by police on August 4 prompted rioting and looting in the poor London district of Tottenham.

- The violence spread through London, to Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and other English cities. The riots, in which five people were killed, badly damaged Britain's reputation for stability less than a year before London hosts the 2012 Olympics.

* OCTOBER 2011 - Anti-capitalist protesters set up some 200 tents at St. Paul's cathedral, forcing its temporary closure, after they were blocked from the nearby London Stock Exchange.

* NOVEMBER 2011 - British police arrested 20 people when thousands of students marched through London on November 9 to protest against the government's austerity measures. The arrests came after a group split away and pitched more than 20 tents in Trafalgar Square.

- Protesters occupied another location in London on November 18, "repossessing" a large empty office block owned by Swiss banking giant UBS.

- The protesters defied a deadline for them to leave their site at St. Paul's cathedral by November 18, leading London authorities to seek legal proceedings with Britain's High Court.

- The High Court ruled on Wednesday that the protesters should be removed. However the protesters have been given 7 days to appeal the ruling.

- On November 30 public sector workers staged a 24-hour walkout over pensions, with schools, hospitals and libraries all affected in the biggest strike in 30 years. (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)