Demonstrators pass the Houses of Parliament as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Demonstrators break through barricades in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament, as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London November 19, 2014. REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls

Demonstrators walk in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament, as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London November 19, 2014. REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls

Demonstrators are confronted by police officers as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Police officers stand in front of a branch of Starbucks during a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Demonstrators participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Demonstrators pass Downing Street as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Scuffles broke out and missiles were thrown at police as thousands of students marched through the centre of London on Wednesday to protest against a rise in higher education fees.

Some 5,000 demonstrators marched to Parliament Square where a small group broke away and breached temporary barriers to confront police outside the Houses of Parliament.

"Various missiles were thrown at the officers," Scotland Yard said in a statement. Three officers suffered minor injuries. By mid-afternoon there had been no arrests, it added.

The breakaway group later attacked a nearby Starbucks coffee shop and threw chairs from another restaurant at police, witnesses said.

Wednesday's march was the first mass protest by students in the British capital for three years.

Four protests against Prime Minister David Cameron's austerity measures shortly after he came to power in 2010 led to clashes with police, assaults on public buildings including the headquarters of Cameron's Conservative Party, and almost 400 arrests.

Students are angry at Cameron's government decision to hike tuition fees and they have been joined by other campaigners unhappy with spending cuts.

"Today we are marching through London in what is likely to be the biggest demonstration in several years," the National Campaign Against Fees and Cuts said on its website. "We could well be on the verge of a new wave of student activism."

It addition to Wednesday's march, students were also planning walkouts and occupations of campus buildings.

(Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Stephen Addison, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)