Actors portraying the Queen and James Bond arrive via parachute after jumping from a helicopter during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

LONDON A stuntman who parachuted into the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics dressed as James Bond alongside a double of the Queen has been killed in a wing-diving accident in the Swiss Alps.

Mark Sutton, 42, a former Ghurkha Rifles officer, died after jumping from a helicopter and crashing into a mountain ridge in the Trient area near the border with France on Wednesday.

Swiss police are investigating.

Wing-diving is an extreme sport which involves using a special jumpsuit with wings that allow the wearer to glide. Wing-divers usually end their jump using a parachute.

The Olympic stunt was a highlight of the last year's opening ceremony and followed the showing of a film in which 007 actor, Daniel Craig, called at Buckingham Palace to meet and escort the real the Queen to the Olympic stadium.

