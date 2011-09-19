LONDON A Royal Navy sailor was sentenced on Monday to a minimum of 25 years in prison for the murder of a fellow crew member on a nuclear-powered submarine.

Ryan Donovan, 23, admitted murdering father-of-four Lieutenant Commander Ian Molyneux, 36, with an SA80 rifle while HMS Astute was docked in Southampton in April, the Press Association reported.

He also admitted the attempted murders of three other sailors on board the vessel. The shootings took place as local dignitaries were being given a tour of the submarine.

Royston Smith, a local council leader on board and a former Royal Air Force engineer, disarmed the shooter.

Police and the defence ministry have said that the shooting was not terrorism-related and there was no risk to the public.

The 7,500-tonne vessel is the first of a new class of British nuclear submarines which will be the largest and most powerful attack submarines ever built for the navy.

Commissioned last August, it does not carry nuclear weapons.