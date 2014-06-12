Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne gestures as he delivers a speech at the ConservativeHome spring conference in central London May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON Britain will issue a sovereign Islamic bond in the next few weeks, finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday, as London seeks to position itself as the hub for Islamic finance.

Britain would become the first Western country to issue such debt, known as a sukuk. The debt issue is seen by the British government as an important step towards boosting London's position compared with rival financial centres in Asia and the Middle East which specialise in Islamic finance.

Last year, Prime Minister David Cameron announced plans for a 200 million-pound ($336 million) sukuk issue.

