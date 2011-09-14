LONDON The wife of a failed suicide bomber who police believe attempted to kill Christmas shoppers in Stockholm last December was arrested in Britain, sources said on Wednesday.

Taymour Abdulwahab, a Swedish national of Middle Eastern descent, was killed when the bomb belt he was wearing went off prematurely.

Police said a 28-year-old woman had been arrested at a house in Luton on Tuesday on suspicion of helping to prepare for the attack.

Abdulwahab had studied at a university in Luton, where he was believed to have become radicalised.

"At approximately 6:15 on Tuesday, 13 September officers from the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) Counter Terrorism Command (CTC) arrested a 28-year-old woman on suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts," police said in a statement, when asked if Abdulwahab's wife had been detained.

Two addresses in the town were searched. The woman, who was named by the media as Mona Thwany, was released on bail until November.

Swedish police believe Abdulwahab was preparing to attack a train station and crowded department store. Two people were injured when the bomb went off prematurely in central Stockholm.

Sweden's security policy were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Avril Ormsby. Additional reporting by Simon Johnson in Sweden)