Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
LONDON The Syrian government assault on the city of Aleppo is an "utterly unacceptable escalation" of the conflict, Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Friday.
"I am deeply concerned by reports that the Syrian government is amassing its troops and tanks around Aleppo, and has already begun a vicious assault on the city and its civilian population," Hague said in a statement.
"This utterly unacceptable escalation of the conflict could lead to a devastating loss of civilian life and a humanitarian disaster," he added.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's artillery pounded rebel-held areas around Aleppo on Friday, preparing the ground for an onslaught on Syria's biggest city where the United States has said it fears a "massacre" may be imminent.
(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; editing by Steve Addison)
BERLIN German authorities on Sunday briefly closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after a discharge of a corrosive substance caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties among 50 people in a security check area, a police spokeswoman said.
PARIS France's financial prosecutor is likely to take further legal steps this week in its investigation into allegations of fake work by presidential candidate Francois Fillon's wife, a newspaper reported on Sunday.