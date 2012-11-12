An aircraft comes into land at Heathrow Airport in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Police arrested a 24-year-old man at Heathrow airport on Monday as part of an investigation into people travelling to Syria for "alleged terrorist activity".

The man, who had arrived in the UK on a plane from Bahrain, was held "on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism", said the force.

He was taken to a police station in south London for questioning by officers from Counter Terrorism Command, the police added in a statement.

Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri last month called on Muslims to join the rebellion against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, according to the SITE monitoring service.

Islamist militant groups have played an increasingly significant role in the fighting.

British police arrested a man and a woman at Heathrow last month as part of similar investigations into travel to Syria. A 26-year-old man was charged on October 16. The woman was released without charge.

