LONDON Police arrested a 31-year-old in London under anti-terrorism laws on Thursday as part of an investigation into the kidnapping of two European photographers in Syria last July.

The man, who was not named, will be charged with the "preparation of terrorist acts" when he appears in court in London on Friday morning, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

British police have been involved in an investigation into the kidnap of two photographers taken hostage near the Syrian border with Turkey last July 17. Jeroen Oerlemans from the Netherlands and his British colleague John Cantlie were released on July 26.

British police had first arrested the man on January 10 and freed him without charge six days later, the statement added. Two other men have already been charged in connection with the same investigation.

Police did not give the arrested man's nationality or more details of the allegations against him. A Metropolitan Police spokesman would not comment further.

About 60,000 Syrians have been killed in an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad that began nearly two years ago.

