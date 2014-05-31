LONDON Police said they arrested a 19-year old man at Heathrow airport on Saturday on suspicion of "preparing for acts of terrorism" in relation to Syria.

The man is being held at a police station in London and an address in the north of the city is being searched, the Metropolitan police said in a statement.

Officers from the Counter Terrorism command unit made the arrest but police said it was not in response to any immediate risk or threat.

They said the arrest was "Syria-related" but no further details were available.

(Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)