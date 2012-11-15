British Airways mixed-fleet cabin crew announce more strikes
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
LONDON British police charged a second man on Thursday with terrorism offences over the kidnapping of two photographers in Syria in July.
Jubayer Chowdhury, 24, is accused of unlawfully imprisoning Dutch photographer Jeroen Oerlemans and British colleague John Cantlie who were taken hostage on July 17 while working near the Syrian border with Turkey. They were released on July 26.
Chowdhury, who was arrested on Monday at London's Heathrow airport after arriving on a plane from Bahrain, is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' court on Friday.
Last month, Shajul Islam was charged by British police with being involved in the kidnapping incident.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
LONDON British banks approved the most mortgages in a year last month and consumer borrowing saw some of its fastest growth of the past decade, industry data showed on Friday, contrasting with earlier signs of slowing momentum.