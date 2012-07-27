Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
LONDON United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Friday said he was "deeply" concerned about reports of the possible use of chemical weapons by Syria, and demanded the government state it would not use them "under any circumstances".
"I remain deeply concerned about the reports of the possible use of chemical weapons," he told reporters, citing one report in which Syria said it would use such weapons if it was attacked by foreign powers.
"I demand .... that the Syrian authorities categorically state that they will not use chemical or other weapons of mass destruction under any circumstances," he added, speaking at a joint news conference in London with British Foreign Secretary William Hague.
Both Hague and Ban expressed deep concern about escalating violence in the Syrian city of Aleppo, which is under a major assault by government forces. "I also want them to know in the Assad regime that the more they do this sort of thing, the more we will increase the practical support we give to the opposition movements in Syria," Hague said, referring to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison and Mohammed Abbas Editing by Maria Golovnina)
BERLIN German authorities on Sunday briefly closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after a discharge of a corrosive substance caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties among 50 people in a security check area, a police spokeswoman said.
PARIS France's financial prosecutor is likely to take further legal steps this week in its investigation into allegations of fake work by presidential candidate Francois Fillon's wife, a newspaper reported on Sunday.