LONDON Foreign Secretary William Hague called on the Arab League on Tuesday to urge the U.N. Security Council to pass a resolution on Syria, as the League's monitoring mission there, trying to halt months of violence, appeared close to collapse.

Russia and China vetoed a European-drafted Security Council resolution in October that condemned Syria's crackdown on protests against President Bashar al-Assad, and the League had hoped its monitors in Syria could stem the bloodshed.

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies have pulled out their members of the monitoring team, citing Assad's non-compliance with an Arab peace plan [ID:nL5E8CO171], and envoys to the Cairo-based League were meeting on Tuesday to discuss whether to call off the mission.

"I hope in due course the Arab League will explain the situation to the United Nations and ask the U.N. Security Council to pass an appropriate resolution that will assist towards saving lives in Syria," Hague said after talks with his Australian counterpart in London.

"I would reinforce .... the absolute importance of the U.N. Security Council being briefed by the Arab League on what they have found with a view to the U.N. Security Council taking appropriate action," Australian Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd said.

Britain is a permanent member of the Security Council.

Syria is becoming an Arab and international pariah for its harsh response to the uprising against the Assad family's 40-year rule. Thousands have been killed in the violence.

The Arab League demanded on Sunday that Assad step down in favour of a unity government, a proposal Syria rejected.

