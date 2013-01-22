LONDON Philip Robert-Tissot, chairman of Europe, Middle East and Africa Mergers and Acquisitions at Citigroup (C.N), is to be the next director general of the UK Takeover Panel, the regulator said on Tuesday.

Robert-Tissot will take up his appointment on April 1. He will be on a two-year secondment from Citi.

The Panel is an independent body that administers Britain's code on takeovers and supervises and regulates deals. Its central objective is to ensure fair treatment for investors.

Robert-Tissot will take over from Robert Gillespie, a senior M&A banker at advisory boutique Evercore Partners, who had been in the role since September 2010.

Former Takeover Panel directors include Barclays Plc's (BARC.L) Mark Warham, Lazard's (LAZ.N) Robert Hingley and Credit Suisse's CSGN.VX Philip Remnant.

Remnant became temporary director general in February after the planned new head, Lazard's Peter Kiernan, withdrew from the appointment after the Panel criticised Kraft KFT.N and its adviser Lazard over the U.S. food group's controversial takeover of Cadbury.

Robert-Tissot, 51, is a managing director and chairman of Citi's EMEA M&A business, having previously been head of UK banking & broking.

He joined Schroders (SDR.L) in 1989 and was promoted to director in 1996. He became a managing director when Citi acquired Schroders' investment banking business in 2000.

With 24 years as an investment banker at Schroders and Citi, he is one of the latter's most experienced UK financial advisory practitioners.

(Editing by David Holmes)