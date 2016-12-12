Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
LONDON Britain should address the way some workers use companies to lessen their tax bill, Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Monday, adding that any changes were an issue for the long term.
"I think there is an argument for looking at the way in which the same work being carried out by different people will incur different levels of tax depending on the structures they have put in place," Hammond told lawmakers.
Hammond suggested the tax system should differentiate between those who create companies to take genuine risk and invest capital, and those who use companies as a "hollow structure" to pay themselves through dividends in order to pay a lower rate of tax to income tax.
"We need to look at that and make sure that we've got a system going forward ... that can cope with these different structures in a way that's fair to everybody," Hammond said.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce)
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.
Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centres, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion (793.4 million pounds), including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.