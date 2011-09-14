LONDON The current taxation system is inefficient, overly complex and frequently unfair, and the government should consider a broader approach to tax reform, according to a report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) on Wednesday.

Major flaws with the current taxation system included inconsistencies in the VAT sales tax, a lack of work incentives and an over-complicated benefits system, said the Mirrlees Review, which was compiled by global experts.

"At the moment we have no tax strategy. We don't have a clear sense of the way we want to go," Paul Johnson, director of the IFS, told reporters.

"There is rarely a debate about the structure of tax as a whole -- only discussions about separate issues like the 50 pence tax rate and fuel tax. We need to make taxation simpler and more equitable."

The Conservative-led coalition government has promised to make the UK corporate tax system the most competitive in the G20, and the Mirrlees Review comes amid heated political debate about withdrawing the 50 pence tax rate for incomes exceeding 150,000 pounds.

"This report can challenge the government to define a strategy for the whole of the taxation system," Johnson said.

The current VAT system was described as a needlessly complex and inefficient method of redistribution largely because it was not considered in relation to other forms of taxation.

Extending VAT to products such as food, books and children's clothing at 17.5 percent would raise around 24 billion pounds, according to the findings of the report.

This revenue could then be used to cut income tax and raise benefits, creating a less arbitrary and more equitable taxation system.

"In a modern tax system, VAT is a poor choice of tax to use to achieve redistribution," the report said.

"VAT should therefore be extended to virtually all goods and services at the full rate, but this should be done in combination with an appropriate package of reforms to the personal tax and benefit system to address the distributional and work incentive effects of broadening the VAT base."

