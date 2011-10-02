Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne (R) talks to the Conservative Party's Social Action Manager James Anderson after he signed a mural to show his commitment to social action, in the exhibition hall during the first day of the Conservative Party's annual... REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Britain will freeze the tax households pay for local services next year, finance minister George Osborne will say Monday, using 805 million pounds of money not spent by government departments to fund the move.

The Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government, in power since May 2010, is slashing spending and raising taxes virtually to eliminate a record budget deficit by the next election due in 2015, leaving next to no extra cash to support a struggling economy.

Osborne's team have been juggling funds to try to help families and businesses cope with rising costs and the spreading economic malaise, although officials admit there is little they can do to stimulate growth immediately.

"I wanted to help families and pensioners with the daily cost of living," Osborne said, before a speech to his Conservative Party's annual conference in the northern English city of Manchester.

Osborne has faced criticism from within his own party for lacking a coherent strategy for growth, with concerns growing that the euro zone debt crisis and the coalition's deficit plan are damaging Britain's economy.

Some analysts also argue that lower growth could derail the deficit reduction plan, but ministers have insisted they will not change course.

Rather than using unspent money at departments to cut Britain's budget deficit further from about 10 percent of national output, the Conservatives estimate freezing council tax for a second year will save the average household up to 72 pounds a year.

To enable the 2012/13 freeze, which fulfils a Conservative manifesto promise, the government will pay councils the equivalent of a 2.5 percent rise in the tax, and police and fire services will receive the equivalent of a 3 percent rise.

