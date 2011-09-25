LONDON Six men have been charged with terrorism offences a week after they were arrested in a police operation in Birmingham, Britain's second largest city, police said on Sunday.

Four of the men were charged with preparing for acts of terrorism in the UK, while the other two were charged with failing to disclose information, West Midlands Police said in a statement.

Irfan Nasser, 30, of Sparkhill, and Irfan Khalid, 26, of Balsall Heath, are accused of preparing for an act of terrorism, and travelling to Pakistan for training in terrorism, said police.

Ashik Ali, 26, of Balsall Heath, and Rahi Ahmed, 25, of Moseley, face charges related to planning a bombing campaign in the UK, the force added.

Two other suspects, Bahader Ali, 28, and Mohammed Rizwan, 32, both from Sparkbrook, are both charged with failing to disclose information about acts of terrorism.

The six men will appear at West London Magistrates Court on Monday. They were arrested in a counter-terrorism operation in Birmingham on Monday last week. [ID:nL5E7KJ0UG]

The men, all from Birmingham, allegedly committed the offences between Christmas Day last year and September 19, the police said.

A seventh man, aged 20 and also from Birmingham, who was arrested on Thursday, was still bring questioned, said police. Officers have until September 29 to charge, release or apply for a further warrant of detention for the detained suspect.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)