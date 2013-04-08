Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron is seen making a statement following the death of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, in this still image from video, Madrid April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron poses for a photograph with former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher outside 10 Downing Street in London June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday it was with great sadness he had learnt of the death of Margaret Thatcher, his predecessor as Conservative leader and prime minister who ruled from 1979 to 1990.

"We have lost a great leader, a great prime minister and a great Briton," Cameron said in a statement shortly after a spokesman for the Thatcher family said the former prime minister had died peacefully following a stroke.

The Queen also expressed sadness and said she would be sending a private message of sympathy to the family.

