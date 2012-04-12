LONDON Britain's goods trade deficit widened more than forecast in February as exports to non-EU countries dipped, official data showed on Thursday.

VICTORIA CADMAN, INVESTEC

"The figures show UK trade deficit has widened from the broad range that stood in the last couple of months, and that's a slight disappointment.

"It looks like that's driven largely by a worsening in the global rather than the EU balance. The improvement that we had had in the last couple of months looks to have fallen away as the global balance has widened out.

"The big question for us looking forward really is whether the deficits now continue to widen even further. Certainly in previous months, the slightly narrowed deficits that we've had seem to be somewhat driven by weak domestic demand. So as the UK economy gains momentum, we may see those widen out somewhat further but it's still early days to say conclusively whether that will happen.

DAVID PAGE, LLOYDS

"The numbers are very disappointing. They continue to show trade rebalancing in the UK is a long way off.

"The volatility has been caused to some extent by a reversal of export growth to non-EU economies but what is particularly concerning - particularly in light of the recent flare of euro area concern - is the continuing deterioration of exports to the euro area, and this will act as a large drag on rebalancing."

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"I think the headline numbers were worse than expected, but it's a very volatile series, I wouldn't lose any sleep over it.

"They are always revised quite heavily, so in a month or two we'll get a much smaller deficit than expected, so it's hard to care really.

"The underlying position is that there has been a modest improvement in the UK trade position.

"Three out of the last four years trade has added to growth, to GDP. Our expectation is the contribution, the boost, this year and next will be much smaller - we tend to get a bigger boost in a recessionary environment.

"I don't think anybody is going to change their underlying view based on one month's figures."

ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIABANK

"It's disappointing that the deficit is wider than expected, and there were revisions in the wrong direction to the prior month."

"It's not great news for GDP growth. We're seeing a divergence between survey data that are pretty upbeat and the hard data that feed into GDP are pretty disappointing."

"The chances are that the first estimate of Q1 GDP will be pretty soggy, barely reversing the contraction in Q4."

"There is a danger that (the Bank of England) continue to loosen policy ... The biggest hurdle for them is that headline inflation probably won't slow anything near as much as they thought it would this year."

(Reporting by UK economics team)