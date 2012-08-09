LONDON Britain's total goods and services trade deficit hit a record high in June, after a sharp drop in goods exports, confirming the bleak picture painted by an early estimate of second-quarter gross domestic product last month.

ECONOMISTS' VIEWS:

DAVID TINSLEY, BNP PARIBAS

"Obviously at face value numbers are very weak, but we were anticipating very significant jubilee effects, and that's what's happened in the data. There's clearly been a big impact from the low number of working days which has directly effecting shipments, so it's not that surprising.

"In terms of the big picture, the trend is still pretty soft in terms of the expected improvement in the trade balance, which is taking quite a long time to come through. But this is not terribly surprising either.

"Domestic demand is weak in the euro zone, sterling has appreciated a little bit, and domestic demand in the UK is probably fairly slack, so imports aren't contracting particularly.

"There are also structural issues on top of that. The main disappointment is in services, and within that partly in financial services. So while it looks like a cyclical deterioration, there is also a sense that the credit crunch has led to a structural imbalance that the UK has to correct over time."

VICKY REDWOOD, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"The latest UK trade data are pretty dreadful.

"Although it is tempting to blame the euro-zone crisis, the deterioration was driven by a widening in the deficit with non-EU countries. Exports to the US fell particularly sharply.

"Meanwhile, it looks like net trade played a significant role in the 0.7 percent contraction in GDP in Q2.

"Admittedly, the extra bank holiday in June may have had some temporary adverse effect. The fact that it was trade in goods that drove the deterioration might support this (the services surplus in fact rose).

"That said, if the bank holiday halted work at ports, it should have affected both imports and exports. And previous extra bank holidays have not had that big an impact on the overall deficit. What's more, the sharp fall in the CIPS measure of export orders in July points to further weakness to come."

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"The June trade data are exceptionally disappointing even allowing for the fact that they can be highly volatile from month to month and subject to significant revisions.

"The June data indicate that weakened global economic activity, and particularly the problems in the Euro zone, are taking a serious toll on UK exports.

"Meanwhile, a third successive fall in imports points to soft domestic demand although this was partly due to lower oil prices overall."

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"You could have had some disruption on the export side from the Diamond Jubilee, we have seen a sharp drop in production.

"If you look at a chart over the past 2 years, the trade numbers have been very volatile, so the market is probably right to disregard them.

"The big picture is that net trade is making a modest positive contribution to growth, not as much as we had hoped because of the euro zone crisis."

ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIABANK

"Very hard to take anything positive from this data, it's a big downward surprise. Oil was one of the biggest drivers in the decline in exports, but even stripping erratic elements out, it's still bad.

"Against the backdrop where our main trading partners, Germany and continental Europe, are very weak, this is no surprise, and the scope for improvement anytime soon is limited.

"Probably won't move markets, quite backward looking, telling us about Q2, which we know about, already pretty depressed about growth."

************************************************************

JUNE MAY FORECAST

Goods balance -10.119 -8.364 (-8.363) -8.63

- Exports 23.453 25.603 (25.678)

- Imports 33.572 33.967 (34.041)

Non-EU goods balance -5.176 -3.879 (-3.865) -4.1

Total trade balance -4.308 -2.718 (-2.717)

(goods and services)

KEY POINTS

- Biggest goods trade deficit since September 2011

- Lowest goods exports since November 2010

- Biggest non-EU goods trade deficit since September 2011

- Biggest EU goods trade deficit since records began in 1997

- Biggest total goods and services trade deficit since records began in 1997

FOR PREVIOUS STORIES ON UK TRADE BALANCE:

(Reporting by Sven Egenter and Venetia Rainey)