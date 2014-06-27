LONDON Britain's statistics office released revised trade data for April on Thursday, after an earlier error had forced it to publish estimated figures on June 6.

Around 700 million pounds of oil exports to the European Union were not included in the official data due to be released on June 6, requiring the Office for National Statistics to provide estimated figures instead.

These estimates did not meet the ONS's normal standards, and on Thursday the statistics agency published official figures which showed a small revision from the earlier estimate.

Britain's trade deficit in goods with the rest of the world in April was revised down by 4 million pounds to 8.920 billion pounds from 8.924 billion pounds, but was still wider than March's 8.293 billion pounds.

The total deficit in goods and services was also revised down to 1.839 billion pounds from 1.843 billion pounds, but again was wider than in March.

"Users should also note that in order to process the revised oil data, other very small revisions are also visible in the dataset," the ONS said.

"There are likely to be further revisions to April 2014 as later data are received prior to publication of the May 2014 UK Trade release on 10 July," it added.

June's problem is not the only one to affect Britain's official data in recent months. In February the ONS compared government borrowing against outdated forecasts in a news release, and in November it published incorrect producer price inflation data.

