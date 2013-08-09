LONDON The deficit in Britain's trade in goods narrowed more than expected in June to its lowest level in nearly a year as exports picked up, giving a boost to hopes for a broader economic recovery.

The Office for National Statistics also said construction output grew more in the second quarter than first thought but said the increase had no impact, to one decimal place, on its estimate for economic growth in the period.

KEY POINTS:

- Smallest goods deficit since July 2012

- Smallest deficit in non-EU goods balance since October 2005

- Smallest total trade balance since January this year

- Smallest deficit in goods ex oil and erratics since December 2012

ECONOMISTS' REACTION

TOM VOSA, NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK

"It (trade) is essentially in line with industrial production. What it really confirms is that we are unlikely to see any downward revisions to the 0.6 percent Q2 GDP forecast.

"We knew when it was made that the ONS had some quite punchy assumptions for activity in June and so far these seem to have been met, suggesting that net trade will possibly contribute positively to GDP in the second quarter. And when we look at the gaps in the OBR forecasts for UK growth, generally they've underestimated domestic demand and overestimated net trade.

"We're now looking as though net trade will be positive and this leads you up to 2 percent growth plus if that performance can be continued.

"Meanwhile construction output fell by 0.8 percent in June but the monthly volatility is huge however the annual numbers are still fairly positive and again consistent with the PMI data and this idea that we have seen a burst in construction activity - perhaps linked with the help to buy scheme - will help growth keep going in the second and third quarters."

GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE BANK

"Obviously an improvement - the lowest in the year. The numbers are very volatile, of course, so it's difficult to read too much into any one particular month's figures.

"But one thing we would expect is that, when you look at what's happened to the trade-weighted index since the start of this year or so, it's fallen relative to where it was in 2012 and that might actually lead to an eventual improvement in the export position."

"The reason why net exports have been so weak over the past few quarters is because of the rise of sterling we saw between the middle of 2011 and the end of 2012. So I think that that might be helpful going forward. "

"Obviously we've got some construction numbers today, which, even though they fell, they're looking a bit better than we thought.

"Generally speaking some more encouraging news."

VICTORIA CLARKE, INVESTEC:

"The trade figures are the big tease here. It seems that you can't stop the better run of UK economic data that we're seeing coming through.

"There's evidence here of demand internally strengthening via the import numbers, and also the UK looks like it's managing to get more goods exports out the door as well from May's position.

"It's better news for the UK recovery and will continue to build positive expectations about Q3."

