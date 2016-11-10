Members of the emergency services work at the scene of an accident where a tram overturned killing 7 people and injuring 50 passengers in Croydon, south London, Britain November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON The driver of a tram which overturned in south London on Wednesday killing at least seven people and injuring more than 50 has been released on bail, police said.

The man, who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, has not been named but newspaper reports said he is a 42-year-old from the nearby Beckenham area.

"The man from Beckenham has been bailed until May while investigations continue at the scene and officers work to establish the circumstances of the incident," British Transport Police said in a statement.

Early indications were that the tram was travelling too fast on a sharp bend, investigators have said but they were also examining whether the driver had blacked out or fallen asleep at the wheel ahead of the early morning rush-hour accident, as some witnesses have suggested.

The derailment was the greatest loss of life in a British rail accident since seven people were killed and 70 injured when a high-speed train from London came off the tracks at Potters Bar station north of the capital in 2002.

