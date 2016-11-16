Floral tributes are left near at the scene of an accident where a tram. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON A tram that overturned in south London a week ago killing seven people and injuring more than 50 was going more than three times the prescribed speed limit, investigators said on Wednesday.

The tram was travelling at around 70 km per hour in a 20 kph zone just ahead of a curve on the approach to Sandilands Junction in Croydon where it derailed, said the independent Rail Accident Investigation Branch in an interim report.

"The factors that led to the over-speeding are still under investigation," it added.

The 42-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the crash and released on bail until next May.

The derailment was the greatest loss of life in a British rail accident since seven people were killed and 70 injured when a high-speed train from London came off the tracks at Potters Bar station north of the capital in 2002.

(Reporting by Adela Suliman; editing by Stephen Addison)