LONDON A Dutch group has won a potentially lucrative contract to run Britain's Greater Anglia rail franchise, beating off competition from UK transport operators Go-Ahead Group and Stagecoach.

The Department for Transport said on Thursday that it had awarded the contract to Holland's Nederlandse Spoorwegen. The new franchise will begin in February next year and will run for 29 months.

Go-Ahead Group expressed disappointment with the government's decision not to award it the Greater Anglia franchise, but added it would continue to explore other opportunities to win new deal.

The Greater Anglia rail franchise operates across the counties of Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire and it is also expected to play a key role in providing transport links into London for the 2012 Olympic Games.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Matt Scuffham)