BASILDON, England About 400 Travellers are set to be removed from their homes on the largest unauthorised site in Britain after London's High Court on Wednesday rejected their last-ditch attempt to stop the move.

A local authority will now be able to go ahead with plans to force out 86 families and bulldoze illegally-erected properties at Dale Farm, home to the largest Traveller community in Britain near Basildon, to the northeast of London.

After a long-running legal battle lasting a decade, the group had sought an injunction to stop the eviction with the case hinging on a seriously ill 72-year-old resident Mary Flynn whose health lawyers argued would be affected.

However the court dismissed the application, although Basildon Council promised to review fresh medical evidence before taking action against her, the Press Association reported.

"Obviously lots of the residents are devastated. It was their last hope," Jake Fulton from the Dale Farm Solidarity group told Reuters. Some Travellers have warned they would not leave their homes peacefully.

"If the bailiffs make it messy it will be," Fulton said. "At the end of day if we do fail to succeed with legal means, people will be engaging in non-violent direct action to prevent destruction of people's homes they have bought legally.

"It's very difficult to know how people might react when their homes are being broken into and destroyed."

The decade-long legal battle centres on the erection of buildings on the site, a former scrap yard which is owned by the Travellers and is home to more than a thousand residents of Irish and English Gypsy heritage.

The council said the residents on half the site did not have planning permission to build homes on the "green belt" land, which is subject to special planning consent to prevent unwanted developments.

Its lawyer told the High Court Dale Farm was the largest unauthorised Travellers' site in Britain and granting an injunction to prevent enforcement action to remove the homes would be sanctioning criminal activity.

Supporters of Dale Farm, who include actress Vanessa Redgrave, said the eviction would be the largest in recent history and would cost some 18 million pounds.

They say the residents would leave voluntarily if the council provided them with alternative sites and agree planning permission for them.

A protest camp has been set up at the site, but the government gave its backing to the eviction.

"The British courts have found that the developments at Dale Farm are in breach of planning law and Basildon District Council is within its rights to evict travellers from the site," said a spokesman for the Department for Communities and Local Government.

"It has taken 10 years of failed negotiations and legal process to reach this point, and the unprecedented level of unauthorised development on green belt land has severely damaged community relations."

(Writing by Michael Holden; Editing by Stefano Ambrogi)