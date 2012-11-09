LONDON The government said on Friday it would grab an expected 35 billion pound surplus from the Bank of England's bond-buying programme to reduce short-term borrowing.

BoE Governor Mervyn King said the move equated to a modest loosening of monetary policy, potentially giving a boost the stagnant economy, and economists said the move may help Chancellor George Osborne to meet his debt reduction targets.

However, the government's budget watchdog warned the step would bring longer-term costs once interest rates start to rise.

Until now, the BoE has kept interest payments on the 375 billion pounds of government debt that it has bought since March 2009 as part of its asset purchase programme to boost Britain's economy - payments which will total around 35 billion pounds by next March.

But now the BoE will have to transfer this money and future interest payments back to the government - bringing British practice in line with that in the United States and Japan, which also have central bank asset purchase schemes.

"Holding large amounts of cash (by the BoE) is economically inefficient as it requires the Government to borrow money to fund these ... payments," the finance ministry said, adding it would use the money saved to reduce public borrowing in the current and future tax years.

Gilt prices rallied on the news as it promised lower bond issuance in the short term.

On Thursday the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee decided not to conduct further asset purchases, and King said he had told the MPC of the government's plans before they made the decision.

"The Committee views the use of coupon income to reduce the stock of outstanding gilts as having an effect similar to the MPC purchasing gilts of the same value," King said.

However, the Office for Budget Responsibility warned the move did not represent a free lunch for the government, and that the money the government received now would be offset by higher costs in future.

"While this change will have a positive impact on the public finances in the short term, it will turn negative as and when monetary policy tightens" the OBR said.

DEBT BENEFIT

A detailed assessment of how the move affects finance minister Osborne's previously receding chances of meeting politically sensitive debt and deficit goals would appear in the OBR's next forecast update on December 5, the watchdog added.

However, Citi economist Michael Saunders said that it may allow the government to meet a goal of putting net debt as a share of the economy on a downward path by 2015.

"The reduction in the debt/GDP ratio may just about be enough for the OBR to project that the government will probably hit its target of a falling debt/GDP ratio in 2015/16, whereas previously that appeared out of reach," he said.

"This transfer is more or less equivalent to extra QE, 35 billion upfront and a further 15 billion pounds or so per year thereafter," Saunders said.

But other strategists cast doubt on whether the move would bring any long-term benefit.

"The words 'smoke and mirrors' are an appropriate epithet," said Marc Ostwald, fixed income strategist at Monument Securities. "It reduces the pressure on Osborne to find more revenue and/or spending cuts in the short-term. It does not actually reduce the structural budget deficit that Osborne is targeting," he added.

(Additional reporting by Li-mei Hoang, editing by Jeremy Gaunt)