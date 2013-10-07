Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron appointed former banker Sajid Javid as financial secretary to the Treasury on Monday, giving him a prominent role in the government's relationship with the financial services industry.
Javid, who worked for Chase Manhattan Bank and Deutsche Bank before starting his career in politics, replaces Greg Clark who becomes cities and constitution minister.
Javid, the son of a Bristol bus driver, was previously economic secretary to the Treasury. The 43 year-old is considered a rising star in the Conservative Party after being elected as a member of parliament in 2010.
(Reporting by Christina Fincher; editing by William Schomberg)
GLASGOW, Scotland There is no economic case for breaking up the United Kingdom, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday, in a speech attacking Scottish nationalists for being "obsessed" with independence.
LONDON Britain's new industrial strategy, unveiled earlier this year to prepare the economy for Brexit, is lacking in long-term thinking and risks making the same mistakes as prior, failed plans, a group of MPs said.