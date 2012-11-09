How do you say deja vu in Greek?
(This Feb 17 story adds dropped letter 's' in first paragraph)
LONDON The British government's changes to the handling of the coupon payments on government bonds bought by the Bank of England will probably increase borrowing needs in the future, the country's budget watchdog OBR said on Friday.
"It is important to bear in mind that while this change will have a positive impact on the public finances in the short term, it will turn negative as and when monetary policy tightens," the OBR said.
The government has decided that cash surpluses and deficits generated by the Bank of England's quantitative easing (QE) facility will be reflected in the public finances on an ongoing basis, rather than as a one‐off profit or loss when QE has been fully unwound and the facility closed, the OBR explained.
(Reporting by Sven Egenter and David Milliken; Editing by Catherine Evans)
(This Feb 17 story adds dropped letter 's' in first paragraph)
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.
MUNICH German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested on Saturday that the euro was too low for Germany but made clear that Berlin had no power to address this "problem" because monetary policy was set by the independent European Central Bank.