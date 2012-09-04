LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron on Tuesday appointed London Olympics organiser and former Goldman Sachs banker Paul Deighton to his Treasury team as the government looks to beef up its efforts to get the economy growing again.

City minister Mark Hoban was also moved to a post in the work and pensions ministry. Cameron has yet to name a replacement.

Deighton, the new minister responsible for economic delivery, was in charge of the London Olympics organising committee, overseeing tasks such as raising funds and ensuring the venues for the 2012 Games were built on time.

