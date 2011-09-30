Signs for the London underground public transit system are seen in London June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON London Underground said on Friday it had struck an inflation-busting no-strike pay deal with transport union leaders in a pact that could ensure the capital keeps moving during next year's Olympic Games.

The Rail Maritime and Transport (RMT) union hailed the four-year deal, which still has to be backed by members, as a victory for the labour movement.

Tube bosses said union leaders had told them after a meeting at conciliation service ACAS they would recommend members accept the deal, which runs to 2015.

Under the settlement staff would get a 5 percent pay increase this year followed by increases of 0.5 percent above retail price inflation in the subsequent three years, London Underground (LU) said.

It comes as Britain embarks on four years of public spending cuts with many workers facing below inflation rises or pay freezes.

The deal would be the longest ever agreed by London Underground with its unions, which have staged a series of strikes in recent years causing widespread disruption to commuters and tourists in the capital.

There have been concerns a repeat of industrial action on the underground network next summer could hit the Olympics when millions of extra visitors are expected to come to the capital.

The pay deal would provide a "platform for stability" during a crucial time for the Tube network which is undergoing a major upgrade, said LU managing director Mike Brown.

"This deal enables our employees' salaries to keep pace with the cost of living whilst being realistic given the current economic situation and the pressure on Transport for London's finances," he added.

The RMT, one of a number of unions involved in the deal, will consult with local representatives before putting the fine detail of the offer to the union's executive, the union's leader Bob Crow said.

"By standing firm in these days of austerity our members have secured one of the best pay offers in the country and one that protects their standards of living well into the future," he said.

