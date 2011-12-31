Trump's visit to Britain could happen around June - London police chief
LONDON U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom could happen around June, the outgoing chief of London's Metropolitan Police said on Thursday.
LONDON Planned new year strikes on London's Underground over Boxing Day pay and staffing arrangements were suspended on Friday to allow further talks, management and a train divers' union said.
Three days of strikes were planned to take place on January 16 and February 3 and 13 following a 24-hour walk-out on Boxing Day which disrupted shoppers trying to get to the sales and a delayed soccer match.
But following talks between the Aslef union and London Underground it was agreed that the strikes would be suspended.
"This decision has been taken on the basis that meaningful talks will begin next week with LUL management over future staffing arrangements for drivers working on Boxing Days in the future," Aslef General Secretary Mick Whelan said in a statement.
LU's chief operating officer, Howard Collins, said he "looked forward to further constructive talks next week, as we work to resolve this issue."
Of the network's 3,500 drivers, 2,200 are in Aslef.
Premier League soccer club Arsenal postponed its Boxing Day home match against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 24 hours because of the strike.
LONDON Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was publicly lambasted by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon after declaring that his fight over the government's Brexit plan "starts now", shortly after he voted in favour of triggering Britain's EU exit.
LONDON The Treasury said on Thursday it had appointed Charlotte Hogg, who is currently chief operating officer of the Bank of England, to replace Minouche Shafik as a deputy governor at the central bank.