LONDON Turkey's President attacked euro zone governments on Monday for failing to take courageous decisions to stop the region's debt crisis reaching alarming levels and said reckless countries at the heart of the crisis risked bringing down the European Union.

Turkey's ambitions of joining the EU have long been frustrated and President Abdullah Gul, speaking to a business audience in London, pulled no punches in his criticism of the 27-nation bloc.

"Unfortunately, a moral hazard has happened in the euro zone crisis since none of the reckless actors in this crisis is allowed to default," Gul said in a speech to the Confederation of British Industry.

"The lack of political will and ineptness in taking courageous decisions and actions to cope with these problems further aggravated the situation in euro zone countries," Gul said.

Gul said problems in euro zone countries risked undermining the whole EU project, noting divisions between countries in the single currency zone and the 10 EU members outside it.

"Those failed economies may bring down the whole EU with them," he said.

"In fact, the very unity of the Union is at stake when we take into account the emerging split between the euro zone members and the non members of the zone," he added.

Gul said the world risked plunging into global depression and called for the G20 group of wealthy nations, of which Turkey is a member, to be made more effective.

"In the euro zone, the debt crisis that started with Greece, Ireland and Portugal has now moved into a new and more alarming phase as it threatens Italy and Spain and even France," he said.

Gul, in London for the first state visit by a Turkish president in 23 years, said in an interview with a British newspaper published on Sunday that Turkey was determined to join the EU despite the euro zone crisis and could become the bloc's economic "growth engine."

He rejected concerns that the economic problems facing the euro zone meant that any further expansion of the 27-member EU should be put on hold.

