LONDON David Croft, whose gentle humour kept Britons laughing through the 1970s and 1980s, often at serious issues such as World War Two, has died, his family said on Tuesday.

Croft jointly penned the military sitcoms "Dad's Army" and "It Ain't Half Hot Mum" as well as the wartime resistance comedy "Allo 'Allo" based in Nazi-occupied France with its exaggerated French accents.

But Croft also co-wrote successful comedies about working at a holiday camp in "Hi-de-Hi" and serving on the shop floor of a department store in "Are You Being Served?"

"He was a truly great man, who will be missed by all who had the great fortune of knowing and loving him," his family said in a statement on his website.

Croft, who served in India and Singapore where he rose to the rank of major, was able to draw on his experience, to gently poke fun at military life.

In Dad's Army, Croft and his co-writer Jimmy Perry, depicted life in the Home Guard, the last line of defence should the Germans have invaded Britain.

Its endearing characters included the pompous bank manager Captain Mainwaring and the jumpy butcher Lance Corporal Jones with his famous catchphrase "don't panic!"

The comedy is still showing on television 40 years after its original transmission.

It Ain't Half Hot Mum, which he also co-wrote with Perry, had the butch and the camp surviving alongside each other in a Royal Artillery Concert party in India and Burma during the war.

Croft died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Portugal aged 89, the statement said.

(Reporting by Avril Ormsby)