Pedestrians are reflected in the window of a branch of the Royal Bank of Scotland in London August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON The man tasked with selling Britain's 66 billion-pound stakes in Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group is stepping down, saying it is "inevitable" it will take longer than expected to sell the holdings.

UKFI, the body that has held the stakes in the two banks since their rescue during the financial crisis, on Wednesday said David Cooksey would retire as chairman and be replaced by Robin Budenberg, who is chief executive.

Jim O'Neil, currently responsible for UKFI's investments in Lloyds and RBS, will become CEO.

"Disposal of the investments in Lloyds and RBS will inevitably take longer than originally expected, given the challenging economic and banking industry environments both in the UK and globally," Cooksey said in a statement.

He said now was "the right time for me to hand over the reins" after an "extremely challenging" time for UKFI and the banks during his 2-1/2 years at the helm.

Britain owns 83 percent of RBS and 40 percent of Lloyds, after pumping in 46 billion pounds and 20 billion pounds respectively to rescue them during the financial crisis.

It is sitting on a 25.6 billion pound loss on its RBS holding and a 12.5 billion pound loss on its Lloyds stake, so needs shares in each to more than double to reach break-even.

Cooksey is leaving immediately. Budenberg will be executive chairman until O'Neil takes over as CEO on April 2.

UKFI's objective is to manage its shareholdings commercially to create and protect value for the taxpayer and devise and execute a strategy for an orderly disposal of them.

But it has suffered several changes at the helm since it was formed in November 2008, largely because its main task of selling its RBS and Lloyds stakes has been delayed.

It did complete the sale of fully nationalised Northern Rock at the start of this year, which will see Keith Morgan, in charge of its wholly owned portfolio, leave in the first half of this year.

UKFI said its board had considered the implications of naming the CEO as chairman, which is regarded as against best corporate governance practice, and said it was in the best interests of UKFI and its stakeholders given the size of the company and the benefits of continuity.

Former UBS banker Budenberg joined UKFI at the start of 2010. Former Bank of America Merrill Lynch banker O'Neil joined in October 2010. ($1 = 0.6457 British pounds)

(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)