LONDON The introduction of all-night weekend running on some lines of London's underground rail network - originally planned for next month - has been postponed in an attempt to reach a final deal with unions and head off more strikes.

Trade unions have brought the world's oldest underground passenger railway to a halt twice this year, causing travel misery for millions of commuters after voting against pay and terms offered by London Underground (LU) to implement the 24-hour service.

They called off two more strikes due this week after constructive talks but warned of more stoppages to come if there were no final resolution of the problem.

"We believe we are not far from an agreement that protects the work-life balance of our employees and is affordable, sustainable and fair," said LU managing director Nick Brown.

"As such, we have decided to defer the introduction of the Night Tube to allow more time for those talks to conclude," he added in a statement. "Our objective is to reach an agreement that ends this dispute and delivers the Night Tube for Londoners this Autumn."

Unions welcomed the delay to the new service, which had been due to start on Sept. 12.

"(This) gives us all the time and space to negotiate properly on the introduction of the Night Tube in the capital," said a spokesman for ASLEF, one of the four unions involved.

"ASLEF believes that a world-class capital city like London needs a 24-hour Tube service. But not at the expense of the work/life balance of our members."

In July, unions rejected an offer which included an above-inflation 2 percent pay rise, a 2,000 pound ($3,095) "transition bonus" for night-time drivers and a 500-pound one-off payment.

The night service will mean round-the-clock running on Fridays and Saturdays on five lines: the Jubilee, Victoria, and most of the Central, Northern and Piccadilly lines.

LU says it will boost London's night-time economy, supporting around 2,000 permanent jobs and boosting the economy by 360 million pounds.

