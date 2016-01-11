A tourist reads a notice posted at the closed gates of an underground station during the tube strike in London, in this file photograph dated April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall/files

LONDON London is set for more transport chaos in January and February after the RMT and ASLEF train drivers' unions said they had set three more 24-hour strikes on the capital's underground rail network in a long-running dispute over planned night working.

The stoppages, if they go ahead, are set to begin from the evenings of Jan. 26, Feb. 15 and Feb. 17th. The RMT said all its station staff had also been called upon to take a week of action from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13.

The unions are unhappy with the pay and terms offered by London Underground (LU) to implement a 24-hour service at weekends on some lines.

Last year workers held two one-day strikes, in July and early August, over the introduction of the night services, which had been due to begin last September but were postponed in an attempt to reach a deal.

London's extensive underground system handles up to 4 million passengers a day and previous strikes have caused mayhem on the roads.

Mayor Boris Johnson said in a Tweet on Monday the latest strike was a disgrace and that the all-night service had the overwhelming support of Londoners.

But RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said his members were unhappy with proposed pay and conditions involved in the deal.

"RMT members are furious at the bodged introduction of the Mayor’s Night Tube plans and the fact that they have been tied in with a pay deal that has left our members dangling on a string and out of pocket since April last year," he said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)