LONDON The threat of travel chaos in London this week was lifted on Monday when the RMT rail union said it had suspended a 24-hour strike due to start on Tuesday evening as part of a long-running dispute over pay and the introduction of night services.

It said in a statement: "RMT's executive has agreed to suspend tomorrow's action over pay and night tube to allow for further consideration and consultation on the current offer."

But the union added that another strike it plans for February over the issue of station staffing was still set to go ahead.

Last year, workers held two one-day strikes, in July and early August, over the introduction of the night services, which had been due to begin last September but were postponed in an attempt to reach a deal.

London's extensive underground system handles up to four million passengers a day and previous strikes have caused major disruption on the roads.

