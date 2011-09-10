LONDON Workers should be prepared to go on strike and engage in civil disobedience to resist austerity measures ordered by the coalition government, the leader of Britain's largest trade union said in remarks published Saturday.

Len McCluskey, head of the Unite union, said 6.5 million union members -- around a quarter of the national workforce -- had to "stand up and fight" or face terminal decline of their movement.

"My view is that we should rule nothing in and nothing out. Every conceivable form of protest and action should be carefully considered, from civil disobedience through to co-ordinated industrial strikes," he told the Observer newspaper.

"Everything should be considered in the face of the type of onslaught that we are looking at," he added, speaking ahead of an annual summit of workers' leaders and union activists next week.

The three-day meeting of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) is likely to be the most highly charged in years as it comes in the middle of talks between ministers and unions on pension reform and as spending cuts bite.

An overhaul of public sector pensions is a central plank of the government's package of austerity measures adopted to tackle a budget deficit running at about 10 percent of GDP.

TUC head Brendan Barber said Friday Britain faced widespread strikes this autumn unless ministers changed tack on plans to raise public sector workers' contributions to their pensions.

In June, 300,000 civil servants and teachers walked out in a one-day national strike over the pension changes.

