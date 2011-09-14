Trades Union Congress General Secretary Brendan Barber speaks at the Institute of Directors annual convention in London May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Any move by the government to tighten British strike laws would be strongly resisted by unions and may unleash a wave of unofficial walkouts by frustrated workers, a top union official told Reuters in an interview.

Trades Union Congress (TUC) chief Brendan Barber warned the government that any new legislation to curb the right to strike would be hugely provocative and vigorously opposed by the entire labour movement.

Unions are already locked in a bitter row with the government over plans to raise public-sector pension contributions and many are threatening to coordinate strikes this autumn in protest if negotiations fail.

Barber said this week that government cutbacks, aimed at eliminating a record budget deficit running at 10 percent of GDP, risked provoking mass strikes and tipping the economy back into recession.

Some leaders say up to 10 unions involving millions of workers could take part in walkouts beginning in November.

Barber, alongside other union leaders, is concerned that some members of the coalition may be mulling drafting new legislation in private to ward off possible strikes.

"I think it would be totally unjustified and totally unfair -- we have the most restrictive legislation in this area in just about anywhere in the advanced industrial world," Barber told Reuters at TUC headquarters in London where union leaders were meeting for the final day of their three-day annual conference.

The TUC is the labour umbrella group for 58 trade unions representing almost 6.5 million workers -- a quarter of Britain's workforce.

Union bosses at the TUC this week vowed to fight any changes to strike laws.

Len McCluskey, leader of Unite, Britain's biggest trade union with 1.5 million members, said unions would respond to any planned strike curbs "in our best fighting traditions," and Paul Kenny, who heads the 601,000-member GMB union, told ministers to expect "the biggest campaign of civil disobedience their tiny little minds can ever imagine."

Barber said that ministers had told him they had no plans to alter strike laws. "But others in the government have hinted that if there was widespread industrial action then they may begin to think more actively about that," he said.

"So I'm not at all relaxed that there may not be a risk of this coming on to the agenda," he said.

Barber said that some Conservative lawmakers, Mayor of London Boris Johnson -- also a Conservative politician -- and the employers' group the Confederation of British Industry had been "systematically campaigning" for changes.

Johnson, for instance, has proposed that strikes must have the support of more than 50 percent of union members rather than half of those who choose to vote.

Margaret Thatcher's Conservatives took on and defeated powerful unions in the print and mining industries in the 1980s, curbing their right to so-called sympathy strikes to support workers in other sectors.

Union membership has halved over the past three decades and days lost to strikes haven also fallen sharply.

Barber said strike laws were already very restrictive, citing requirements to ballot members by post, notifying employers "in huge detail" about those to be balloted and giving advanced notice of industrial action.

"The scope for unions to be tripped up on technicalities and legal challenges is already enormous, so to say we are going to load it even more in the employers' favour ... is just totally wrong," he said.

Barber said that if the government pressed for tougher strike laws it could lead to workers taking things into their own hands and organising illegal "wildcat" strikes.

"There is that danger and that isn't in the interests of the unions or of the employers either," he said.

"But if the law is tilted in such a way that people feel so frustrated that there isn't a reasonable possibility for them to organise industrial action lawfully you risk getting that kind of reaction."

