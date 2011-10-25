Demonstrators march past the Houses of Parliament during a protest over pension reforms in London June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON Six trade unions will begin legal action on Tuesday to challenge the government's decision to use lower inflation assumptions to calculate annual rises to public sector pensions.

The move, introduced last year by the coalition government without any negotiation according to the unions, saw pension rises linked to the consumer price index instead of the traditionally higher retail price index (RPI).

The unions argue the switch will leave pensioners worse off as a result, saying a similar switch had wiped an estimated 75 billion pounds off the value of private sector pensions.

September's inflation figures put CPI at 5.2 percent and RPI at 5.6 percent.

The unions -- the Fire Brigades Union, the teaching union NASUWT, the Prison Officers' Association, the Public and Commercial Services Union, Britain's biggest union Unite and Unison, the country's largest public sector union -- want the High Court to order a judicial review of the decision.

They say it breaks social security laws and reneges on assurances given by previous governments.

The legal action is the latest foray in a battle between unions and the government over reform of public sector pensions.

Many unions, including all six going to court, are balloting their members for coordinated strikes on November 30 in what they say would be unprecedented industrial action.

The government, grappling to cut a record budget deficit, says the current system is no longer affordable because people are living longer.

The Treasury says its proposals would deliver 1 billion pounds of savings in 2012-2013.

(Reporting by Michael Holden)