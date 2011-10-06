LONDON British trade unions said on Thursday they were pressing ahead with balloting millions of workers about a strike next month in a row over the deficit-ridden government's plan for increases in employee contributions to public-sector pensions.

Labour leaders voiced scepticism that a deal could be struck to avert a mass walkout.

Eighteen unions representing upwards of 2 million workers were busily notifying thousands of employers of their intention to ballot members ahead of the national one-day stoppage on November 30, union sources told Reuters.

Some of Britain's biggest unions believe the coordinated action, touted as the biggest in a generation, could come close to numbers seen during the 1926 general strike in which 3 million people took part.

"The clock's ticking and it's full steam ahead for us (on balloting). I can tell you it's not looking hopeful at the moment. Ministers aren't budging; it's pretty grim really," one senior union source told Reuters. "More unions are throwing their weight behind the action on a weekly basis."

Unions are locked in a bitter dispute with the government over its plans to raise pension contributions at a time when spending cuts, which have already cost more than 300,000 public service jobs, are biting and ministers are refusing to alter course on an austerity drive.

The dispute mirrors those in continental European nations where governments are trying desperately to rein in spending.

TIME OF AUSTERITY

Pension reform is a central plank in the government's austerity drive to slash a record budget deficit. It maintains the hike is needed by next April to raise more than 1 billion pounds of extra revenue in 2012-2013.

That figure would rise in the following year as the Treasury sought to save more by the end of the parliament in 2015.

The government says reform is necessary because people are living longer, the system is no longer affordable and pensions are generous compared with the private sector.

Talks between the two sides have so far failed to reach any hint of a breakthrough, with one minister comparing them to the 1993 Hollywood comedy hit "Groundhog Day" about a weather man doomed to repeat the same day over and over again.

The coordinated strike and nationwide rallies, if they went ahead, would involve a range of sectors including civil servants, teachers, health workers, refuse collectors and grave diggers in a major test of the government's nerve.

Critical staff like firefighters and emergency control room operators as well as paramedics have also thrown their weight behind the walkout.

Even prison officers, who are not allowed to strike for legal reasons, have vowed to break the law in support of the mass action, storing up yet more trouble for the government.

"Everybody is going at different speeds (on ballots) but most will be declaring in the first or second week of November," said Brian Strutton, national secretary for the GMB, the country's third largest union with 600,000 members.

"Tactically that means we will have a rolling series of announcements from different unions in that period."

In a speech at the Conservative annual conference on Wednesday, Prime Minister David Cameron reiterated that public sector pensions were "unaffordable" and said striking would "hurt the very people who help pay" for those pensions.

The next round of face-to-face talks is due on October 24.

